Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

AMERISAFE AMSF shares increased by 7.15% to $48.68 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, AMERISAFE's stock is trading at a volume of 52.6K, which is 52.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $943.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 7.15% to $48.68 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, AMERISAFE's stock is trading at a volume of 52.6K, which is 52.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $943.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock increased by 7.03% to $41.99. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 321.6K, which is 111.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

stock increased by 7.03% to $41.99. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 321.6K, which is 111.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 5.58% to $0.81. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 83.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

stock rose 5.58% to $0.81. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 83.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock increased by 4.72% to $1.89. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 588.7K, which is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

stock increased by 4.72% to $1.89. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 588.7K, which is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 4.02% to $0.55. The current volume of 74.6K shares is 62.6% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

stock increased by 4.02% to $0.55. The current volume of 74.6K shares is 62.6% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. FG Financial Gr FGF stock moved upwards by 3.42% to $3.34. The current volume of 2.5K shares is 6.4% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock declined by 8.25% to $2.82 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 125.7K, which is 21.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

stock declined by 8.25% to $2.82 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 125.7K, which is 21.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million. Unico American UNAM stock fell 7.75% to $2.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 202, which is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

stock fell 7.75% to $2.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 202, which is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. Old Republic Intl ORI stock fell 4.03% to $22.92. As of 12:40 EST, Old Republic Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock fell 4.03% to $22.92. As of 12:40 EST, Old Republic Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Marpai MRAI stock declined by 3.95% to $1.46. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.

stock declined by 3.95% to $1.46. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million. Employers Holdings EIG stock fell 3.74% to $40.24. The current volume of 73.1K shares is 54.3% of Employers Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 3.74% to $40.24. The current volume of 73.1K shares is 54.3% of Employers Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Oscar Health OSCR shares fell 3.66% to $7.39. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 366.8K shares, making up 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.