Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 12:53 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • AMERISAFE AMSF shares increased by 7.15% to $48.68 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, AMERISAFE's stock is trading at a volume of 52.6K, which is 52.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $943.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock increased by 7.03% to $41.99. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 321.6K, which is 111.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 5.58% to $0.81. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 83.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock increased by 4.72% to $1.89. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 588.7K, which is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 4.02% to $0.55. The current volume of 74.6K shares is 62.6% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • FG Financial Gr FGF stock moved upwards by 3.42% to $3.34. The current volume of 2.5K shares is 6.4% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock declined by 8.25% to $2.82 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 125.7K, which is 21.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
  • Unico American UNAM stock fell 7.75% to $2.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 202, which is 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • Old Republic Intl ORI stock fell 4.03% to $22.92. As of 12:40 EST, Old Republic Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Marpai MRAI stock declined by 3.95% to $1.46. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • Employers Holdings EIG stock fell 3.74% to $40.24. The current volume of 73.1K shares is 54.3% of Employers Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares fell 3.66% to $7.39. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 366.8K shares, making up 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

