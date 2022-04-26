12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies BRQS stock increased by 20.7% to $0.43 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 105.4 million, which is 475.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.

stock rose 18.16% to $17.76. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 485.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $797.3 million. TradeUP Global TUGCU stock rose 16.15% to $10.93.

stock rose 8.25% to $2.17. As of 13:30 EST, Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 514.7K, which is 73.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.8 million. ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares rose 6.5% to $15.5.

Losers

shares declined by 10.3% to $0.44. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 303.3K, which is 78.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million. Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 10.21% to $0.56. Trading volume for Sonim Technologies's stock is 265.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

