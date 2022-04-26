QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 1:41 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Borqs Technologies BRQS stock increased by 20.7% to $0.43 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 105.4 million, which is 475.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock rose 18.16% to $17.76. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 485.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $797.3 million.
  • TradeUP Global TUGCU stock rose 16.15% to $10.93.
  • CyberOptics CYBE stock rose 8.85% to $46.16. Trading volume for CyberOptics's stock is 334.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 797.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $341.6 million.
  • Quantum QMCO stock rose 8.25% to $2.17. As of 13:30 EST, Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 514.7K, which is 73.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.8 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares rose 6.5% to $15.5.

Losers

  • AppTech Payments APCX stock declined by 13.4% to $1.42 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 188.8K, which is 143.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares declined by 11.58% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • IonQ IONQ shares fell 10.67% to $8.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 135.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • MMTEC MTC stock declined by 10.44% to $0.57. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 66.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 40.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • MICT MICT shares declined by 10.3% to $0.44. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 303.3K, which is 78.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 10.21% to $0.56. Trading volume for Sonim Technologies's stock is 265.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

