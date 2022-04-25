QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 6:23 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock moved upwards by 30.6% to $5.5 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 289.1K shares come close, making up 76.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $324.6 million.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA stock rose 6.91% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 6.59% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock rose 6.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.
  • Better Therapeutics BTTX stock rose 5.83% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $0.32. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 341.6K shares, which is 32.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Losers

  • Universal Health Services UHS stock declined by 12.1% to $122.01 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Universal Health Services's trading volume reached 62.5K shares. This is 9.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP stock fell 10.72% to $1.5. This security traded at a volume of 8.5 million shares come close, making up 7661.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM stock fell 5.15% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • BioCardia BCDA stock decreased by 4.71% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
  • Avinger AVGR shares declined by 4.68% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock declined by 4.44% to $0.36. Genocea Biosciences's trading volume hit 324.6K shares by close, accounting for 21.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

