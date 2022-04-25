QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 2:16 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Nkarta NKTX stock rose 109.4% to $16.27 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Nkarta's stock is 76.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 36258.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $537.0 million.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP shares moved upwards by 45.31% to $1.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 41.5 million, which is 37302.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares increased by 31.57% to $1.75. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 558.3% of Rubius Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA shares moved upwards by 30.59% to $1.75. Trading volume for Cabaletta Bio's stock is 423.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 251.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
  • Ardelyx ARDX shares increased by 25.24% to $0.94. The current volume of 36.8 million shares is 1260.9% of Ardelyx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.0 million.
  • Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares moved upwards by 24.92% to $4.16. As of 13:30 EST, Sunshine Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 42.7 million, which is 396.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.

Losers

  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM stock decreased by 56.1% to $2.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Eliem Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 3833.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
  • Axsome Therapeutics AXSM stock declined by 23.46% to $29.93. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 324.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG stock decreased by 17.3% to $1.96. The current volume of 82.1K shares is 24.1% of Bone Biologics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares decreased by 17.04% to $0.3. AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 213.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock fell 15.64% to $1.92. As of 13:30 EST, Vallon Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million, which is 254.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock decreased by 15.11% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

