Why Schlumberger Shares Are Climbing Higher

Schlumberger NV SLB shares are trading higher by 2.93% at $41.84 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.

Schlumberger reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents by 13.33 percent. Schlumberger reported quarterly sales of $5.96 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.46 billion by 9%.

Schlumberger’s board also approved a 40% increase in the company’s cash dividend to $0.175 per share.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Schlumberger has a 52-week high of $46.27 and a 52-week low of $24.52.