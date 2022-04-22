QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 9:11 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares moved upwards by 94.7% to $2.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • INVO Bioscience INVO stock rose 11.58% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares increased by 9.26% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 million.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY shares rose 8.45% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $247.9 million.
  • enVVeno Medical NVNO shares increased by 8.04% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.

Losers

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock fell 26.8% to $0.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • SCYNEXIS SCYX stock fell 15.61% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 million.
  • Brickell Biotech BBI stock fell 11.72% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • HCA Healthcare HCA stock fell 10.24% to $241.85. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares declined by 9.38% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Genfit GNFT stock decreased by 8.32% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $186.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

