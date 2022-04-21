11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UFP Industries UFPI shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $82.0 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 119.1K shares, which is 35.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares increased by 5.99% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR shares rose 5.15% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 4.93% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.8 million.

Spire Global SPIR stock rose 4.57% to $1.83. This security traded at a volume of 195.2K shares come close, making up 16.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.2 million.

Momentus MNTS stock rose 4.5% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.7 million.

Losers

TD Hldgs GLG stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock decreased by 3.86% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.

SES AI SES shares fell 3.73% to $8.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 3.18% to $6.1. This security traded at a volume of 178.3K shares come close, making up 70.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $725.1 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock decreased by 2.84% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million.

