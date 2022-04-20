QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 5:43 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Tesla TSLA shares increased by 6.2% to $1037.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Tesla's trading volume reached 3.4 million shares. This is 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Volta VLTA stock rose 4.93% to $2.55. This security traded at a volume of 276.7K shares come close, making up 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares rose 4.19% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $542.8 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 3.91% to $1.46. Mullen Automotive's trading volume hit 6.1 million shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $415.7 million.
  • AYRO AYRO shares rose 3.72% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
  • Sonos SONO stock moved upwards by 3.54% to $26.3. This security traded at a volume of 336.6K shares come close, making up 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Losers

  • Carvana CVNA stock declined by 7.5% to $85.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 80.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • RISE Education Cayman REDU stock declined by 6.39% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
  • Sleep Number SNBR shares declined by 5.78% to $48.5. Sleep Number's trading volume hit 225.0K shares by close, accounting for 38.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • ATRenew RERE shares decreased by 4.96% to $2.88. ATRenew's trading volume hit 165.6K shares by close, accounting for 28.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $641.1 million.
  • Leggett & Platt LEG shares fell 4.46% to $35.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Yunhong CTI CTIB shares fell 3.95% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers