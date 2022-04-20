12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tesla TSLA shares increased by 6.2% to $1037.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Tesla's trading volume reached 3.4 million shares. This is 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Volta VLTA stock rose 4.93% to $2.55. This security traded at a volume of 276.7K shares come close, making up 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares rose 4.19% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $542.8 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 3.91% to $1.46. Mullen Automotive's trading volume hit 6.1 million shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $415.7 million.

AYRO AYRO shares rose 3.72% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.

Sonos SONO stock moved upwards by 3.54% to $26.3. This security traded at a volume of 336.6K shares come close, making up 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Losers

Carvana CVNA stock declined by 7.5% to $85.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 80.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

RISE Education Cayman REDU stock declined by 6.39% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.

Sleep Number SNBR shares declined by 5.78% to $48.5. Sleep Number's trading volume hit 225.0K shares by close, accounting for 38.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

ATRenew RERE shares decreased by 4.96% to $2.88. ATRenew's trading volume hit 165.6K shares by close, accounting for 28.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $641.1 million.

Leggett & Platt LEG shares fell 4.46% to $35.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

