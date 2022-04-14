12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kaleido Biosciences KLDO stock increased by 10.3% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.2 million shares, which is 369.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

stock increased by 10.3% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.2 million shares, which is 369.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $0.95. At the close, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 232.9K shares. This is 119.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $0.95. At the close, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 232.9K shares. This is 119.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares rose 9.14% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.

shares rose 9.14% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million. Renalytix RNLX stock moved upwards by 7.87% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $235.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.87% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $235.4 million. Calyxt CLXT stock rose 6.06% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

stock rose 6.06% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. aTyr Pharma LIFE shares increased by 6.06% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.9 million.

Losers

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares fell 22.1% to $4.8 during Thursday's after-market session. Nektar Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 41.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $894.1 million.

shares fell 22.1% to $4.8 during Thursday's after-market session. Nektar Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 41.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $894.1 million. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV stock declined by 8.95% to $0.27. This security traded at a volume of 80.1K shares come close, making up 15.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

stock declined by 8.95% to $0.27. This security traded at a volume of 80.1K shares come close, making up 15.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 8.36% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

stock fell 8.36% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock declined by 6.64% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

stock declined by 6.64% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares declined by 6.33% to $1.63. This security traded at a volume of 519.1K shares come close, making up 525.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.

shares declined by 6.33% to $1.63. This security traded at a volume of 519.1K shares come close, making up 525.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million. Immunogen IMGN shares decreased by 5.43% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.