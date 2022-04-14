What's Up With Indonesia Energy Shares Today?

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO shares are trading higher Thursday on continued volatility. The small-cap energy stock has surged amid strength in oil prices in recent months, but it has been trending lower in recent weeks.

The stock was halted twice during Thursday's trading session. WTI crude was up 1.83% at $106.18 and Brent crude was up 2.11% at $111.08 at publication time.

Indonesia Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia. Its portfolio consists of Kruh Block and Citarum Block.

INDO Price Action: Indonesia Energy shares have traded between $14.36 and $27.74 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 61.9% at $25.87 at time of publication.

Photo: jp26jp from Pixabay.