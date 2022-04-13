11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

China Index Holdings CIH stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $1.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million.

stock rose 14.5% to $2.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares, making up 295.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $216.6 million. Pyxis Tankers PXS stock increased by 11.61% to $0.65. Trading volume for Pyxis Tankers's stock is 603.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 53.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Losers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares declined by 12.7% to $8.57 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 353.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

OceanPal OP shares declined by 5.33% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 24.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.