12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares increased by 26.2% to $9.47 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 1748.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

shares increased by 26.2% to $9.47 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 1748.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Singularity Future SGLY stock moved upwards by 17.86% to $8.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 112.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.86% to $8.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 112.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.4 million. OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 16.19% to $0.65. Trading volume for OceanPal's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.19% to $0.65. Trading volume for OceanPal's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. ESAB ESAB shares increased by 9.36% to $53.3. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 767.0K shares, making up 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

shares increased by 9.36% to $53.3. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 767.0K shares, making up 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 9.33% to $1.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 696.8K shares, making up 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 9.33% to $1.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 696.8K shares, making up 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. Global Internet of People SDH shares moved upwards by 8.79% to $2.35. As of 13:30 EST, Global Internet of People's stock is trading at a volume of 92.4K, which is 88.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.

Losers

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares declined by 13.5% to $1.12 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million, which is 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

shares declined by 13.5% to $1.12 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million, which is 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock decreased by 10.3% to $2.41. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.4 million.

stock decreased by 10.3% to $2.41. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.4 million. Momentus MNTS stock fell 9.39% to $3.57. Momentus's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.9 million.

stock fell 9.39% to $3.57. Momentus's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.9 million. Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares fell 8.92% to $2.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 62.9K shares, making up 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.

shares fell 8.92% to $2.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 62.9K shares, making up 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock declined by 7.65% to $0.76. As of 13:30 EST, Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 222.7K, which is 119.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

stock declined by 7.65% to $0.76. As of 13:30 EST, Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 222.7K, which is 119.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Terran Orbital LLAP shares fell 7.58% to $4.76. Trading volume for Terran Orbital's stock is 536.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $653.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.