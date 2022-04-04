12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Acer Therapeutics ACER stock moved upwards by 30.5% to $3.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

Biophytis BPTS shares moved upwards by 19.26% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.

Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock increased by 12.23% to $11.83. The company's market cap stands at $787.0 million.

Cabaletta Bio CABA stock rose 11.21% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million.

Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL stock moved upwards by 11.16% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.0 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock rose 10.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Curis CRIS stock declined by 29.2% to $1.72 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.

Athersys ATHX shares declined by 19.27% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.

BioCardia BCDA shares fell 9.57% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Longeveron LGVN shares decreased by 8.78% to $14.24. The company's market cap stands at $297.7 million.

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock declined by 7.61% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.7 million.

GlucoTrack GCTK stock declined by 6.88% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.

