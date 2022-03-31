All The Stocks That Moved From Thursday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD Was mentioned at 12:49 p.m. as the call of the day, shares moved 0.34% lower.

Carlyle Group Inc CG Mentioned in final trades at 1:00 p.m., shares popped 0.93% higher.

Oracle Corporation ORCL Mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.18% higher.

Kinder Morgan Inc KMI Mentioned in final trades, shares spiked 0.34% higher.

National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN Mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.50% higher.