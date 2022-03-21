12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock rose 25.3% to $2.84 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- DarioHealth DRIO stock rose 15.4% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock rose 9.11% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares increased by 9.05% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
- NexGel NXGL stock rose 8.87% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CinCor Pharma CINC shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $584.3 million.
Losers
- Statera BioPharma STAB stock fell 29.3% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 443.1K, accounting for 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Applied Genetic AGTC shares fell 23.34% to $1.38. This security traded at a volume of 369.5K shares come close, making up 82.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares fell 6.17% to $0.6. Adamis Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 352.1K shares by close, accounting for 20.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.
- Immuneering IMRX stock declined by 5.65% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.
- Orphazyme ORPH shares declined by 5.31% to $0.8. This security traded at a volume of 309.4K shares come close, making up 22.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- BIMI International BIMI stock decreased by 5.15% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
