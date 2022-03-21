12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Evolv Technologies EVLV stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $1.9 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Evolv Technologies's trading volume reached 357.3K shares. This is 49.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $270.6 million.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock increased by 10.89% to $1.12. American Virtual Cloud's trading volume hit 7.3 million shares by close, accounting for 69.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- Minim MINM stock increased by 6.59% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- Inpixon INPX stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $0.35. At the close, Inpixon's trading volume reached 424.0K shares. This is 28.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- Infinera INFN stock rose 4.89% to $8.79. This security traded at a volume of 130.4K shares come close, making up 6.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $201.6 million.
Losers
- Akerna KERN shares fell 9.7% to $1.03 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Akerna's trading volume reached 184.8K shares. This is 40.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- UTime UTME stock declined by 5.4% to $2.63. UTime's trading volume hit 3.9 million shares by close, accounting for 2055.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Embark Technology EMBK stock fell 4.66% to $5.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ClearOne CLRO shares decreased by 4.55% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares declined by 4.38% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.4 million.
- Steel Connect STCN stock declined by 4.1% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
