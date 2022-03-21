12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- BT Brands BTBD shares moved upwards by 36.1% to $2.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Vinco Ventures BBIG shares rose 21.77% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.8 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock moved upwards by 20.34% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.9 million.
- Kidpik PIK stock increased by 19.13% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- RISE Education Cayman REDU shares rose 13.97% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
- Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ shares increased by 13.06% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
Losers
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
- MOGU MOGU stock fell 10.2% to $0.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Puxin NEW shares fell 8.81% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- PowerSchool Holdings PWSC shares decreased by 7.34% to $17.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu GOTU shares declined by 5.36% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.8 million.
- Trip.com Group TCOM stock decreased by 4.83% to $22.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion.
- Youdao DAO stock fell 4.49% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.