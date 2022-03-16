12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- BIMI International BIMI stock increased by 17.6% to $1.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 173.1K shares come close, making up 23.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM shares increased by 10.09% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals STSA stock increased by 10.05% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- INmune Bio INMB shares increased by 9.89% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock rose 9.39% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares rose 9.1% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Impel NeuroPharma IMPL shares declined by 13.4% to $5.74 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares fell 7.63% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Myovant Sciences MYOV shares declined by 5.78% to $11.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Codex DNA DNAY shares fell 5.75% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $274.0 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock decreased by 5.65% to $0.69. At the close, Alaunos Therapeutics's trading volume reached 73.6K shares. This is 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.0 million.
- Homology Medicines FIXX shares fell 5.1% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $170.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
