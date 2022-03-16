Here's Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Rising

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS shares are trading higher by 8.6% at $43.49 after the company announced Pegcetacoplan showed continuous and clinically meaningful effects at month 18 in Phase 3 Derby and Oaks studies for geographic atrophy.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals says, at month 18, Pegcetacoplan continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, consistent with safety at 12 months and longer-term exposure to intravitreal injections. The rate of infectious endophthalmitis was 0.044% per injection, and the rate of intraocular inflammation was 0.23% per injection.
"Pegcetacoplan is the only therapy to continuously reduce GA lesion growth across a large and broad patient population in Phase 3 studies. Building on our 12-month results, both monthly and every-other-month pegcetacoplan demonstrated clinically meaningful effects and a favorable safety profile with longer-term use," said Federico Grossi, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Apellis.
[WATCH NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Watch.
"We look forward to submitting these data to the FDA and working with regulatory agencies to bring pegcetacoplan to people living with GA around the world as quickly as possible," Grossi stated.
See Also: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Apply For Authorization Of 3rd Booster Shot, Sanofi-Seagen Strike Cancer Therapy Pact, Iovance Gets Nod For Cancer Study
Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $73.00 and a 52-week low of $27.50.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.