12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- OceanPal OP stock increased by 17.8% to $1.39 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, OceanPal's trading volume reached 11.0 million shares. This is 727.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock increased by 4.01% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $132.7 million.
- Performance Shipping PSHG shares increased by 3.92% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Globus Maritime GLBS shares moved upwards by 3.46% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Desktop Metal DM shares increased by 3.38% to $3.66. Desktop Metal's trading volume hit 64.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 3.32% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
Losers
Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)
- Pyxis Tankers PXS stock declined by 4.8% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. Pyxis Tankers's trading volume hit 685.1K shares by close, accounting for 210.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- SQL Technologies SKYX shares decreased by 4.55% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.3 million.
- Applied UV AUVI shares fell 4.42% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Team TISI stock decreased by 4.01% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock declined by 3.02% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 2.9% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.