If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power, Bitcoin And Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 53.86%, 99.70% and 42.38% respectively.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past five years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and clean energy manufacturing stocks have provided even better returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.

Winners Since June 2017: According to data from Benzinga Pro, here’s how much $100 in each of the following stocks and cryptocurrencies bought back in summer 2017 would be worth today:

GameStop Corp. GME : $609.08

: $609.08 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD : $759.88

: $759.88 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA : $418.04

: $418.04 Tesla Inc TSLA : $897.72

: $897.72 Apple Inc AAPL : $373.77

: $373.77 Microsoft Corporation MSFT : $348.41

: $348.41 Amazon.com, Inc AMZN : $208.35

: $208.35 Plug Power Inc PLUG : $639.24

: $639.24 Bitcoin BTC/USD : $870.34

: $870.34 Ethereum ETH/USD : $347.58

