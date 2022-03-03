QQQ
-4.96
352.18
-1.43%
BTC/USD
-1083.76
41370.24
-2.55%
DIA
-0.77
339.77
-0.23%
SPY
-2.12
440.01
-0.48%
TLT
+ 1.39
135.08
+ 1.02%
GLD
+ 1.08
178.65
+ 0.6%

Why Ford, Fisker, GM, Tata Motors And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
March 3, 2022 1:58 pm
Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE:TTM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower as stocks pull back on continued volatility amid Russian military aggression in Ukraine. The conflict has weighed on stocks and economic sentiment.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) has fallen by 7.3% at $338.84 on a year-to-date basis, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) has lost 8.6% to $436.93 and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has fallen by 14.3% to $344.37. Stocks have also suffered losses in early 2022 as investors react to US inflation data, Fed tapering outlook and a new 2-year high in the 10-year US Treasury yield.

Ford is trading lower by 2.2% at $17.70.

Fisker is trading lower by 7.8% at $11.19.

GM is trading lower by 2.1% at $45.35.

Tata Motors is trading lower by 5.8% at $28.15.

Tesla is trading lower by 2.8% at $855.52.

