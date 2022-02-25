12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares increased by 7.3% to $1.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. Epizyme's trading volume hit 240.6K shares by close, accounting for 10.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.