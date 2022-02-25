12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares rose 3.1% to $0.32 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.6K shares, which is 2.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $62.8 million.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $2.78. The company’s market cap stands at $698.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares moved upwards by 1.94% to $1.05. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares increased by 1.73% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.9 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock increased by 1.64% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares rose 1.62% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.7 million.
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares declined by 5.7% to $0.29 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares decreased by 4.45% to $1.72. The company’s market cap stands at $144.0 million.
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) stock declined by 4.38% to $5.46. This security traded at a volume of 71.3K shares come close, making up 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) shares fell 3.63% to $13.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares decreased by 2.95% to $1.98. At the close, Clovis Oncology’s trading volume reached 76.8K shares. This is 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares declined by 2.88% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
