QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-507.07
38609.65
-1.3%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2022 12:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 8.53% to $1.78 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 3.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $15.25. The current volume of 154.4K shares is 34.8% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $827.7 million.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares increased by 5.57% to $83.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 228.7K shares, making up 101.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $1.94. Hippo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 929.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock increased by 4.53% to $47.44. As of 12:40 EST, Fidelity National Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 847.1K, which is 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares increased by 4.43% to $28.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 64.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Losers

  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock decreased by 5.57% to $11.96 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 212.8K, which is 86.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $375.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 5.15% to $3.32. The current volume of 1.6K shares is 9.9% of Unico American’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares decreased by 2.62% to $7.63. SiriusPoint’s stock is trading at a volume of 77.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares fell 2.2% to $7.56. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 29.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 113.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $369.5 million.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock fell 1.76% to $41.5. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 90.4K, which is 51.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGIP) stock decreased by 1.37% to $21.6. Selective Insurance Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more