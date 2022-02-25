Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 8.53% to $1.78 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 3.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $15.25. The current volume of 154.4K shares is 34.8% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $827.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SIGI) shares increased by 5.57% to $83.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 228.7K shares, making up 101.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $1.94. Hippo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 929.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

(NYSE:FNF) stock increased by 4.53% to $47.44. As of 12:40 EST, Fidelity National Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 847.1K, which is 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares increased by 4.43% to $28.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 64.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Losers

Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock decreased by 5.57% to $11.96 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 212.8K, which is 86.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $375.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 5.15% to $3.32. The current volume of 1.6K shares is 9.9% of Unico American’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares decreased by 2.62% to $7.63. SiriusPoint’s stock is trading at a volume of 77.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:IGIC) shares fell 2.2% to $7.56. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 29.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 113.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $369.5 million. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock fell 1.76% to $41.5. As of 12:40 EST, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 90.4K, which is 51.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.