11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) shares increased by 59.5% to $21.84 during Thursday’s after-market session. KAR Auction Services’s trading volume hit 456.8K shares by close, accounting for 20.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock increased by 7.81% to $4.14. The company’s market cap stands at $39.5 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $1.06. The company’s market cap stands at $74.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) stock increased by 4.61% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.7 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 2.14% to $1.43. The company’s market cap stands at $6.7 million.
Losers
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares declined by 11.9% to $10.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock decreased by 11.39% to $9.96. Stem’s trading volume hit 265.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares decreased by 4.81% to $3.96. The company’s market cap stands at $336.5 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares decreased by 4.68% to $1.02. The company’s market cap stands at $76.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined by 4.41% to $1.52. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 132.4K shares, which is 5.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $143.8 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 4.39% to $23.13. At the close, Blink Charging’s trading volume reached 72.1K shares. This is 3.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $976.0 million.
