12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares increased by 4.4% to $23.86 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose 3.87% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock increased by 3.59% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares increased by 3.45% to $8.09. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 10.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $9.01. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares increased by 3.14% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.1 million.
Losers
- CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock declined by 5.0% to $59.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, CoStar Gr’s trading volume reached 565.7K shares. This is 29.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock fell 4.92% to $2.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 87.7K, accounting for 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $211.8 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock decreased by 4.46% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock declined by 2.44% to $4.6. Aurora Innovation’s trading volume hit 362.4K shares by close, accounting for 10.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares fell 2.01% to $4.88. The company’s market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 1.97% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
