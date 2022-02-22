12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) stock rose 9.4% to $148.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Cadence Design Systems’s trading volume reached 285.8K shares. This is 18.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock increased by 6.96% to $8.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $914.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares rose 5.78% to $503.0. This security traded at a volume of 315.5K shares come close, making up 20.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock moved upwards by 4.56% to $10.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares increased by 4.06% to $2.05. The company’s market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock rose 3.57% to $1.74. The company’s market cap stands at $318.8 million.
Losers
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares declined by 8.9% to $9.88 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 165.2K, accounting for 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 4.65% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares declined by 3.62% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.8 million.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock decreased by 2.72% to $99.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 2.39% to $1.23. SeaChange International’s trading volume hit 251.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares declined by 2.22% to $30.51. The company’s market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
