Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 22, 2022 12:41 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $57.07 during Tuesday’s regular session. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 77.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock rose 2.81% to $25.2. As of 12:40 EST, ProAssurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 87.3K, which is 46.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock moved upwards by 2.53% to $23.01. The current volume of 4.3K shares is 101.2% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock moved upwards by 2.34% to $24.49. The current volume of 400 shares is 21.9% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $15.06. The current volume of 154.3K shares is 34.3% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $815.5 million.
  • RLI (NYSE:RLI) shares moved upwards by 1.95% to $100.78. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.1K shares, making up 30.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

Losers

  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock declined by 6.52% to $24.68 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Lemonade’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 6.43% to $2.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $234.7 million.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock fell 5.69% to $2.08. Trading volume for Marpai’s stock is 53.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock decreased by 5.44% to $13.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 356.1K, which is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.7 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares declined by 4.81% to $2.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 45.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.5 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares decreased by 4.42% to $86.24. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 65.4K, which is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

