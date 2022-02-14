QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 328.10
40302.54
+ 0.82%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Why BP, Exxon Mobil And Marathon Oil Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 14, 2022 11:12 am
Why BP, Exxon Mobil And Marathon Oil Shares Are Falling

Shares of energy companies, including BP plc (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), are trading lower as oil prices dip amid hopes of de-escalation between Ukraine and Russia. Concessions to calm tensions between the two countries would alleviate some supply concerns, which have lifted oil prices in recent weeks.

Shares of energy companies are otherwise trading sharply higher over the past six months as oil prices have gained amid global supply concerns. BP, Exxon Mobil and Marathon Oil are trading higher by 30.7%, 38.1% and 82.5% over the past six months.

See Also: Why Knightscope Shares Are Trading Higher Today

