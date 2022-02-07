QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 7, 2022 4:49 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares rose 8.1% to $0.37 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares moved upwards by 7.06% to $0.42. The company’s market cap stands at $76.7 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares moved upwards by 5.33% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares moved upwards by 4.35% to $9.35. The company’s market cap stands at $274.0 million.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock increased by 4.13% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.7 million.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock rose 3.96% to $31.73. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock decreased by 5.7% to $7.5 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 184.8K shares come close, making up 25.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.6 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares fell 5.24% to $0.46. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock fell 4.74% to $0.35. The company’s market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock declined by 3.54% to $4.5. Hims & Hers Health’s trading volume hit 59.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $917.6 million.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock decreased by 3.31% to $0.87. The company’s market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock declined by 2.67% to $11.32. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

