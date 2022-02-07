QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 7, 2022 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares rose 2.63% to $1.95 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 781.5K, which is 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $492.3 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock rose 2.43% to $54.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 36.2K, which is 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 2.42% to $30.78. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 81.8K, which is 25.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares increased by 2.4% to $4.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 899.7K, which is 29.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares increased by 2.36% to $8.02. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 1.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $391.8 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock increased by 2.14% to $28.75. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is 34.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 6.82% to $2.25 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 87.9% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $256.5 million.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares fell 4.48% to $1.9. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai’s stock is trading at a volume of 303.0K, which is 24.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 4.44% to $4.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 265.7K shares, making up 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares fell 4.37% to $18.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 182.4K shares, making up 24.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $483.4 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 3.63% to $1.33. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 32.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock fell 2.51% to $7.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.2K shares, making up 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.1 million.

