This Digital Content Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Starbucks, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney And Amazon

Trade Desk Inc TTD is known for helping businesses optimize their digital advertising, and over the past 5 years, has also helped investors achieve eye-popping returns.
Since August 2017, The Trade Desk stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Ford Motor Company F, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social.
The Trade Desk also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.
See Also: Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Shares When Steve Jobs Stepped Down As CEO In 2011
Here's how the returns break down from August 2017 to present:
- Ford is up from $10.82 to $15.26 for a return of 41.04%
- Bitcoin is up from $4,649.99 to $21,461.10 for a return of 361.53%
- Ethereum is up from $354.87 to $1,637.49 for a return of 361.43%
- Starbucks is up from $54.36 to $85.14 for a return of 56.62%
- Microsoft is up from $72.82 to $276.96 for a return of 280.34%
- Apple is up from $39.97 to $168.07 for a return of 320.49%
- Disney is up from $102.41 to $115.28 for a return of 12.57%
- Amazon is up from $47.26 to $134.44 for a return of 184.46%
- And finally, The Trade Desk is up from $5.10 to $63.74 for a return of 1,149.80%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.