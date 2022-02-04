10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock increased by 51.1% to $37.03 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Snap’s stock is 173.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 772.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock increased by 23.04% to $2.5. As of 12:30 EST, Redbox Entertainment’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 507.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares moved upwards by 14.3% to $13.66. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 87.2% of Magnite’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares moved upwards by 13.79% to $1.65. The company’s market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) stock increased by 11.08% to $4.61. The current volume of 228.6K shares is 55.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $580.8 million.
- World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) shares increased by 9.57% to $52.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 661.9K, which is 118.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock fell 10.6% to $24.05 during Friday’s regular session. Loyalty Ventures’s stock is trading at a volume of 292.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $591.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lions Gate Enter (NYSE:LGF) stock fell 9.24% to $13.36. Trading volume for Lions Gate Enter’s stock is 612.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lions Gate Enter (NYSE:LGF) stock declined by 8.74% to $12.47. Trading volume for Lions Gate Enter’s stock is 857.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 103.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) shares decreased by 7.01% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.8 million.
