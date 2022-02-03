QQQ
-10.48
368.91
-2.92%
BTC/USD
-667.64
42827.80
-1.53%
DIA
-4.62
357.17
-1.31%
SPY
-8.34
457.66
-1.86%
TLT
+ 1.50
134.73
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 3.08
167.48
+ 1.81%

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Falling Over 25% Today

byHenry Khederian
February 3, 2022 9:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Falling Over 25% Today

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results and issued guidance.

Meta Platforms reported quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.84. The company also reported quarterly sales of $33.67 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $33.38 billion by 0.87 percent. This is a 20% increase over sales of $28.07 billion in the same period last year. Meta reported 2.91 billion monthly active users for Facebook… Read More

"We had a solid quarter as people turned to our products to stay connected and businesses continued to use our services to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

"I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse."

See Also: McDonald's Enters The Metaverse: What Investors Need To Know

Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social network.

Meta Platforms has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $253.50.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Highlights Key Differences Between Meta And Amazon Following Earnings

Jim Cramer Highlights Key Differences Between Meta And Amazon Following Earnings

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) appears to be the clear loser of the FAANG stocks this earnings season, while Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has emerged as one of the big winners. read more
How Much Money Did Mark Zuckerberg Lose Today? He's No Longer A Top 10 Billionaire

How Much Money Did Mark Zuckerberg Lose Today? He's No Longer A Top 10 Billionaire

Facebook co-founder and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a rough day Thursday as shares fell hard after the company’s quarterly report. read more
Can Mark Zuckerberg 'Catch Lightning In A Bottle' Again? Here's Why This Investor Is Avoiding Meta's Stock

Can Mark Zuckerberg 'Catch Lightning In A Bottle' Again? Here's Why This Investor Is Avoiding Meta's Stock

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is on pace for its worst one-day decline in history following the company's weak earnings results. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown thinks there is an even bigger issue at play. read more
What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower by 7.2% at $2,796.23 Thursday morning, possibly in sympathy with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter result read more