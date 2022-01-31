QQQ
+ 11.25
340.55
+ 3.2%
BTC/USD
+ 597.69
38479.45
+ 1.58%
DIA
+ 3.92
343.19
+ 1.13%
SPY
+ 7.84
434.11
+ 1.77%
TLT
-0.74
143.87
-0.52%
GLD
+ 0.98
166.12
+ 0.59%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 31, 2022 4:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $2.0 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $98.8 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares increased by 5.25% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares rose 4.47% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $1.17. The company’s market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock rose 4.19% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock increased by 3.97% to $1.57. Vaccinex’s trading volume hit 463.4K shares by close, accounting for 47.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.

Losers

  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock fell 6.8% to $1.09 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Sio Gene Therapies’s trading volume reached 73.5K shares. This is 12.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.1 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock fell 5.56% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.4 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock decreased by 5.39% to $0.61. Calithera Biosciences’s trading volume hit 710.8K shares by close, accounting for 34.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 4.13% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares decreased by 3.85% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) stock fell 3.17% to $18.08. The company’s market cap stands at $422.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $93.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 62.7K shares come close, making up 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more