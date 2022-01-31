12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $93.0 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 62.7K shares come close, making up 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. read more