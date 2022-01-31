12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $2.0 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $98.8 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares increased by 5.25% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares rose 4.47% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $1.17. The company’s market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock rose 4.19% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock increased by 3.97% to $1.57. Vaccinex’s trading volume hit 463.4K shares by close, accounting for 47.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
Losers
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock fell 6.8% to $1.09 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Sio Gene Therapies’s trading volume reached 73.5K shares. This is 12.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.1 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock fell 5.56% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.4 million.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock decreased by 5.39% to $0.61. Calithera Biosciences’s trading volume hit 710.8K shares by close, accounting for 34.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 4.13% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares decreased by 3.85% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) stock fell 3.17% to $18.08. The company’s market cap stands at $422.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.