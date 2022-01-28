QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 28, 2022 6:01 pm
Gainers

  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock rose 6.8% to $0.64 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock moved upwards by 5.65% to $0.36. The company’s market cap stands at $55.0 million.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares moved upwards by 4.36% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares increased by 4.05% to $0.39. The company’s market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock moved upwards by 3.47% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares rose 3.47% to $1.49. At the close, Verastem’s trading volume reached 327.5K shares. This is 18.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.4 million.

Losers

  • Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares decreased by 8.4% to $16.08 during Friday’s after-market session. Accolade’s trading volume hit 64.0K shares by close, accounting for 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares fell 6.02% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares declined by 4.88% to $0.31. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock fell 4.4% to $0.56. The company’s market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock decreased by 4.09% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) stock decreased by 3.85% to $5.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.9K shares, which is 3.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $986.2 million.
