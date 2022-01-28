12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock increased by 23.1% to $4.18 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Provention Bio’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.6 million, which is 1325.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.2 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares rose 21.31% to $1.11. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 399.4% of Vaccinex’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) stock increased by 16.27% to $226.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 274.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.6 billion.
- CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) shares increased by 14.93% to $18.39. The current volume of 81.2K shares is 17.5% of CinCor Pharma’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $671.5 million.
- Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) stock increased by 14.49% to $12.99. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 201.5K shares, making up 98.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $536.2 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock rose 13.75% to $3.97. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 377.2K shares, making up 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
Losers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares fell 14.9% to $1.71 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’s stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares declined by 13.77% to $6.89. As of 12:30 EST, Cue Biopharma’s stock is trading at a volume of 583.4K, which is 157.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.8 million.
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares declined by 9.92% to $12.4. Trading volume for Edgewise Therapeutics’s stock is 281.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $611.5 million.
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares fell 9.43% to $8.75. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock fell 9.13% to $7.87. The current volume of 97.0K shares is 51.4% of Science 37 Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $902.7 million.
- Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock fell 8.7% to $4.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 111.2K shares, making up 195.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.
