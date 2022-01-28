QQQ
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 28, 2022 12:49 pm
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are trading higher by 8.3% at $21.43 Friday morning after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $51 price target.

Marathon Digital, along with several cryptocurrency-related companies, is otherwise trading sharply lower by 35% on a year-to-date basis. The selling pressure on crypto-related stocks is in sympathy with the sell off in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The rise in US Treasury yields, including a new 2-year high in the 10-year note set this month, has also pressured growth sectors.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. The company owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital has a 52-week high of $83.45 and a 52-week low of $17.16.

