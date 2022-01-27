9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.54 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 75.0K shares, which is 4.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares moved upwards by 6.36% to $1.17. The company’s market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.6 million.
Losers
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock fell 5.2% to $1.1 during Thursday’s after-market session.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) stock decreased by 3.35% to $13.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.2K, accounting for 7.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $758.8 million.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares declined by 1.73% to $6.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 110.1K, accounting for 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $384.2 million.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) stock decreased by 1.57% to $12.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.8 million.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares fell 1.21% to $4.11. At the close, Southwestern Energy’s trading volume reached 841.0K shares. This is 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock decreased by 1.18% to $1.68. The company’s market cap stands at $103.7 million.
