QQQ
+ 8.76
336.35
+ 2.54%
BTC/USD
+ 1066.68
38025.00
+ 2.89%
DIA
+ 3.58
339.39
+ 1.04%
SPY
+ 7.12
427.35
+ 1.64%
TLT
+ 0.04
142.19
+ 0.02%
GLD
-1.58
174.16
-0.92%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 26, 2022 12:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares increased by 28.7% to $24.91 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Rani Therapeutics Hldgs’s stock is 137.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 194.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.0 million.
  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock rose 19.62% to $27.13. As of 12:30 EST, Sierra Oncology’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million, which is 1658.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $408.4 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock rose 15.81% to $2.93. Trading volume for 180 Life Sciences’s stock is 234.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.6 million.
  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $7.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.5 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares moved upwards by 13.72% to $1.16. Trading volume for Vaccinex’s stock is 35.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 18024.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.7 million.
  • Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock increased by 12.45% to $6.32. Trading volume for Evolus’s stock is 361.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.2 million.

Losers

  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock decreased by 34.9% to $0.35 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Tyme Technologies’s stock is 7.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 757.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.4 million.
  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares declined by 30.14% to $6.33. Trading volume for Cortexyme’s stock is 3.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 161.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $189.1 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock decreased by 26.47% to $14.89. Trading volume for Mainz Biomed’s stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares decreased by 18.6% to $1.83. As of 12:30 EST, Aptorum Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.2 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares decreased by 11.91% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock declined by 11.03% to $1.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 861.5K, which is 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock increased by 43.11% to $6.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million. read more