12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares increased by 28.7% to $24.91 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Rani Therapeutics Hldgs’s stock is 137.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 194.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.0 million.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock rose 19.62% to $27.13. As of 12:30 EST, Sierra Oncology’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million, which is 1658.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $408.4 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock rose 15.81% to $2.93. Trading volume for 180 Life Sciences’s stock is 234.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.6 million.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $7.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.5 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares moved upwards by 13.72% to $1.16. Trading volume for Vaccinex’s stock is 35.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 18024.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.7 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock increased by 12.45% to $6.32. Trading volume for Evolus’s stock is 361.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.2 million.
Losers
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock decreased by 34.9% to $0.35 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Tyme Technologies’s stock is 7.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 757.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.4 million.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares declined by 30.14% to $6.33. Trading volume for Cortexyme’s stock is 3.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 161.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $189.1 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock decreased by 26.47% to $14.89. Trading volume for Mainz Biomed’s stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares decreased by 18.6% to $1.83. As of 12:30 EST, Aptorum Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.2 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares decreased by 11.91% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock declined by 11.03% to $1.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 861.5K, which is 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 million.
