QQQ
-8.19
361.49
-2.32%
BTC/USD
+ 204.97
36865.32
+ 0.56%
DIA
-0.72
344.53
-0.21%
SPY
-5.25
445.09
-1.19%
TLT
-0.23
142.68
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.52
171.51
+ 0.3%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 5:21 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares rose 4.6% to $0.64 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 4.43% to $2.12. The company’s market cap stands at $41.0 million.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares increased by 2.28% to $21.47. This security traded at a volume of 145.8K shares come close, making up 10.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares rose 1.89% to $70.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 861.7K, accounting for 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 billion.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 1.18% to $0.18. At the close, Meten Holding Gr’s trading volume reached 68.0K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.4 million.
  • Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares moved upwards by 1.01% to $0.86. The company’s market cap stands at $260.7 million.

Losers

  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares decreased by 4.3% to $1.99 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Shift Technologies’s trading volume reached 217.8K shares. This is 6.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock declined by 4.3% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares fell 3.06% to $3.8. Yoshitsu’s trading volume hit 127.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.8 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 2.53% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares declined by 2.42% to $2.02. The company’s market cap stands at $281.6 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 2.33% to $2.94. Vinco Ventures’s trading volume hit 140.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $399.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

