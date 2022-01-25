QQQ
-10.13
363.43
-2.87%
BTC/USD
+ 213.99
36874.34
+ 0.58%
DIA
-4.45
348.26
-1.29%
SPY
-9.09
448.93
-2.07%
TLT
+ 0.11
142.35
+ 0.07%
GLD
+ 0.51
171.52
+ 0.29%

Why AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling

byRandy Elias
January 25, 2022 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling

Shares of semiconductor and chip companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Micron Technology. Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) are trading lower amid a continued selloff in the broader technology sector, which has been driven by a rise in yields and concerns of Fed tapering policy.

The 10-year treasury yield increased closed yesterday's session around 1.73% and opened today's session at around 1.77%. The rate was around 1.75% at the time of publication.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, AMD shares have fallen approximately 15% and Micron shares have fallen approximately 14%.

AMD, Micron Price Action: At the time of publication, AMD's stock was trading about 2.9% lower at $113.10 per share and Micron's stock was trading about 2.3% lower at $81.10 per share.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Palantir Technologies, AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Why Palantir Technologies, AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Why NVIDIA, AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Why NVIDIA, AMD And Micron Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: read more
Why AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Taiwan Semiconductor Shares Are Falling

Why AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Taiwan Semiconductor Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more