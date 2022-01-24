Why Apple, Microsoft And PayPal Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), are all trading lower on a continued market sell-off.

Growth stocks, including software and fintech names, continue to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022. The technology industry has also been pressured by a recent rise in Treasury yields, together with Fed tapering concerns. The 10-year US Treasury yield is hovering around a two-year high at 1.785% Monday morning, which has pressured valuations. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

