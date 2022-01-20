12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 60.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.