12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 4:33 pm
Gainers

  • TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares rose 7.0% to $3.83 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $146.3 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares increased by 5.88% to $1.44. This security traded at a volume of 77.2K shares come close, making up 43.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.9 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock rose 4.66% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock rose 4.65% to $8.55. The company’s market cap stands at $328.9 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock increased by 4.62% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.

Losers

  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock decreased by 5.4% to $1.22 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares decreased by 4.15% to $1.62. Aptorum Group’s trading volume hit 311.9K shares by close, accounting for 241.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.7 million.
  • Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) shares fell 3.91% to $5.17. This security traded at a volume of 150.1K shares come close, making up 10.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.6 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock decreased by 3.83% to $0.59. The company’s market cap stands at $47.9 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock fell 3.56% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares fell 3.54% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
