Why China Finance Online Shares Are Falling

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares are trading lower after the company announced it has received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq.

China Finance Online noted via a Thursday press release, and as previously announced, the company was notified in May 2021 that it was not in compliance with the shareholders' equity requirement of Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A) and received a delisting notice in August 2021.

China Finance Online is a web-based financial services company in China. It provides online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers and retail investors in China.

China Finance Online shares were trading about 53.4% lower at $3 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.90 and a 52-week low of $2.87.