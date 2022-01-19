12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock rose 8.2% to $6.19 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Casper Sleep’s trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 67.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.6 million.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock increased by 5.15% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 4.19% to $4.72. This security traded at a volume of 3.6 million shares come close, making up 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $641.3 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares increased by 2.42% to $0.85. The company’s market cap stands at $68.3 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares rose 1.66% to $6.12. At the close, Canoo’s trading volume reached 95.5K shares. This is 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 4.0% to $0.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 3.96% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares declined by 2.34% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 1.74% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 1.69% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 1.54% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.6 million.
