12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 4:33 pm
Gainers

  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock rose 8.2% to $6.19 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Casper Sleep’s trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 67.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.6 million.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock increased by 5.15% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 4.19% to $4.72. This security traded at a volume of 3.6 million shares come close, making up 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $641.3 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares increased by 2.42% to $0.85. The company’s market cap stands at $68.3 million.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares rose 1.66% to $6.12. At the close, Canoo’s trading volume reached 95.5K shares. This is 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 4.0% to $0.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 3.96% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares declined by 2.34% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 1.74% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 1.69% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 1.54% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

