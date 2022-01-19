What's Going On With Ford Stock Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading lower by 7.4% at $22.58 Wednesday afternoon. The company late Tuesday announced certain items that will be included in its FY21 results including a gain from its Rivian stake.

The Detroit-based automaker said it has plans to reclassify about $900 million of its first-quarter 2021 non-cash gain on the Rivian investment as a special item…Read More

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.

Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $9.97.