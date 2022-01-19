QQQ
-0.83
371.38
-0.22%
BTC/USD
-452.15
41899.97
-1.07%
DIA
-1.48
355.33
-0.42%
SPY
-1.42
457.91
-0.31%
TLT
+ 1.47
138.63
+ 1.05%
GLD
+ 2.75
166.65
+ 1.62%

What's Going On With Ford Stock Today

byHenry Khederian
January 19, 2022 2:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Ford Stock Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading lower by 7.4% at $22.58 Wednesday afternoon. The company late Tuesday announced certain items that will be included in its FY21 results including a gain from its Rivian stake.

The Detroit-based automaker said it has plans to reclassify about $900 million of its first-quarter 2021 non-cash gain on the Rivian investment as a special item…Read More

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. 

Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $9.97.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Ford And GM Shares Are Falling Today

Why Ford And GM Shares Are Falling Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading lower. read more
Why Ford, GM, Nio And Workhorse Shares Are Falling Today

Why Ford, GM, Nio And Workhorse Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several automotive companies, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Nio Inc (NYSE: read more
Why Ford Shares Are Making New 52-Week Highs Today

Why Ford Shares Are Making New 52-Week Highs Today

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced plans to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning all-electric truck. read more
What's Going On With XL Fleet's Stock Today?

What's Going On With XL Fleet's Stock Today?

XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) is trading lower on abnormally-high volume Tuesday. read more