12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 5:54 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $1.8 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.7 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 8.82% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock moved upwards by 8.67% to $1.88. This security traded at a volume of 606.2K shares come close, making up 193.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $127.3 million.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares increased by 7.06% to $5.15. The company’s market cap stands at $256.0 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock increased by 5.77% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) shares increased by 4.66% to $5.83. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.4K shares, which is 7.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares fell 8.7% to $2.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.0K shares, which is 32.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $184.4 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock fell 4.2% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares decreased by 3.81% to $0.83. The company’s market cap stands at $68.9 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock declined by 3.79% to $4.07. The company’s market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 3.34% to $0.32. Brickell Biotech’s trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 47.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares decreased by 2.89% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

