QQQ
-7.48
387.49
-1.97%
BTC/USD
-686.89
41514.73
-1.63%
DIA
-5.59
364.73
-1.56%
SPY
-7.71
472.43
-1.66%
TLT
-1.67
143.77
-1.18%
GLD
-0.33
170.00
-0.19%

Why Snap, Palantir Technologies, Meta Platforms And Uber Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 18, 2022 12:27 pm
Shares of companies in the broader tech and software sector, including Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) are all trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations.

Worse-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs is also weighing on stocks Tuesday.

Shares of companies across sectors are trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.85% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.83% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: Microsoft To Acquire Activision In $68.7B Deal: What Investors Need To Know

