Why Snap, Palantir Technologies, Meta Platforms And Uber Shares Are Falling Today

Worse-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs is also weighing on stocks Tuesday.

Shares of companies across sectors are trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.85% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.83% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

