12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $0.34 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 60.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.6 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.73. The company’s market cap stands at $39.1 million.
- Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) shares rose 5.15% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares rose 4.62% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock increased by 4.01% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
Losers
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 5.5% to $0.43 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock fell 5.12% to $0.51. The company’s market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock fell 4.77% to $2.8. The company’s market cap stands at $106.2 million.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares decreased by 4.6% to $6.65. At the close, Generation Bio’s trading volume reached 81.1K shares. This is 17.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.4 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 3.79% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock fell 3.26% to $5.65. The company’s market cap stands at $42.7 million.
