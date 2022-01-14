QQQ
+ 2.35
375.31
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
+ 672.83
43232.94
+ 1.58%
DIA
-2.02
363.22
-0.56%
SPY
+ 0.22
464.31
+ 0.05%
TLT
-2.18
146.46
-1.51%
GLD
-0.50
170.66
-0.29%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $0.34 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 60.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.6 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.73. The company’s market cap stands at $39.1 million.
  • Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) shares rose 5.15% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares rose 4.62% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock increased by 4.01% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Losers

  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 5.5% to $0.43 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock fell 5.12% to $0.51. The company’s market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock fell 4.77% to $2.8. The company’s market cap stands at $106.2 million.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares decreased by 4.6% to $6.65. At the close, Generation Bio’s trading volume reached 81.1K shares. This is 17.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.4 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 3.79% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock fell 3.26% to $5.65. The company’s market cap stands at $42.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

